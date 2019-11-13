BALTIMORE (AP) - Baltimore police have released body camera and surveillance video showing a robbery suspect in a struggle with two officers before he was fatally shot.

News outlets report the video released Tuesday shows the moments leading up to the shooting Oct. 30 that killed 24-year-old John Feggins. It shows Feggins holding a gun as he struggles with officers Ryan Glass and Joel Hawk.

Deputy Commissioner Brian Nadeau says Glass tried to question Feggins about an armed robbery investigation. Video shows Feggins lunge at Glass and the officer’s body camera becomes disabled. Surveillance video shows Hawk running up to help. Nadeau says three shots were fired. It’s unclear who fired them.

Both officers are on administrative leave.

