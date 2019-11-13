Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont on Tuesday picked up endorsements from two key progressive media figures in Cenk Uygur and Ana Kasparian, hosts of the online news show “The Young Turks.”

Mr. Uygur couched his endorsement by saying that he loves Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, but said he’s siding with Mr. Sanders and his approach to “completely and utterly challenge the system.”

“When no one had the courage to go after Hillary Clinton in 2016, he raised his hand and said, ‘I’ll do it,’ ” Mr. Uygur said.

Ms. Kasparian said Mr. Sanders’ “selflessness” really speaks to her.

“He has accomplished a strong movement within the Democratic party,” she said.

Mr. Sanders and Ms. Warren have something of an unofficial nonaggression pact in the race for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, but they are both vying for support from the far-left sector of the party.

They’re jockeying for position among a top tier of contenders that also includes former Vice President Joseph R. Biden and Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, who are tacking more to the center in their respective campaigns.

