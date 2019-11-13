The former on-air medical correspondent for America’s two biggest NBC stations was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of asking an underage girl for pornography.

Dr. Bruce Hensel has been accused of asking a 9-year-old girl to send him sexually suggestive pictures, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Citing law enforcement officials, the Times reported that Dr. Hensel made the purported solicit on or about Aug. 4. He requested images from the daughter of an acquaintance through an online messaging app, prosecutors said.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, inappropriate messages and photographs were shared between the child, who was not named, and Dr. Hensel.

He has been charged with one felony count of contact with a minor for sexual purposes. A search warrant was served on his home last month, the Times reported.

Dr. Hensel was the on-air chief medical correspondent for NBC in Los Angeles and New York. He also led two Southern California emergency rooms and did some TV and movie acting.

