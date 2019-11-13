PORTLAND, Ore. — Police have confirmed that a body found in July in a southern Oregon ravine was that of missing actor Charles Levin, who played numerous roles on television comedies such as “Seinfeld” and “Night Court.”

Body of missing actor Charles Levin believed found by Oregon authorities https://t.co/amZ25oEvei — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 15, 2019

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Tuesday that police reports confirmed the body as the 70-year-old actor.

His death was ruled as accidental.

Police were contacted July 8 by Levin’s son Jesse, who reported his father missing. He was last seen June 27.

His car was found July 13, with the remains of his dog, a pug named Boo Boo, inside.

A body was found outside the car and was believed to be Levin‘s, but police didn’t confirm the identity until this week.

Levin played a character who performs circumcisions on a “Seinfeld” episode.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.