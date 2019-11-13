House Democrats can demand eight years of President Trump’s tax returns, a federal appeals court ruled Wednesday, in a decision setting a up a legal battle before the U.S. Supreme Court.

In a terse, one-page decision, the Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit denied Mr. Trump’s request that the entire court re-hear the case.

The refusal lets stand an earlier ruling by a three-judge panel of the Court of Appeals.

Jay Sekulow, an attorney for the president, said the refusal to re-hear the case gives the administration a path to appeal to the Supreme Court.

“In light of the dissents we will be seeking review at the Supreme Court,” he said in a statement.

