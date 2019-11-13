House Democrats’ chief investigator at an impeachment hearing Wednesday pressed a State Department official to contradict the Ukrainian president’s statement that he was not coerced by President Trump to launch politically motivated investigations.

The line of questioning did not entirely pay off for the Democrats, with State Department diplomat William Taylor saying he could only relate the “implication” he perceived.

Mr. Trump frequently points to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s statement as evidence he did nothing wrong in a July 25 phone call that is the basis for the impeachment probe.

Mr. Trump stands accused of withholding $391 million of U.S. military aid and a promised White House visit to force Ukraine to investigate political rival former Vice President Joseph R. Biden and his son Hunter.

Daniel S. Goldman, the director of investigations for the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence that is leading the impeachment effort, pressed Mr. Taylor to tell a different story.

“Regardless of what Ukrainians may say now, now that everything is out in the public and we are here in this public hearing … it was your clear understanding, was it not, that in early September when the pressure campaign was still secret that the Ukrainians believed that they needed to announce these public investigations, is that right?” asked Mr. Goldman.

Mr. Taylor responded: “I know that Ukrainians were very concerned about the security assistance and I know that they were preparing to make a public statement.”

He said that he heard that Mr. Zelensky was setting up a CNN interview.

“Those are the two pieces that I know,” said Mr. Taylor.

“That CNN interview was to announce these investigations as you understood it, right?” asked Mr. Goldman.

“That was the implication. That was certainly the implication,” said Mr. Taylor.

