President Trump on Wednesday was too busy to watch the House’s first hearing on impeaching him, said the White House.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said he wasn’t tuned in to the televised event.

“He’s in the Oval [Office] in meetings. Not watching. He’s working,” she told a pool reporter, adding that Mr. Trump had been in his office since about 8 a.m.

Before the hearings began, the president took to Twitter in all caps, urging the public to “read the transcript” and calling his detractors “Never Trumpers!”

The president did retweet a 25-second video posted on the White House’s official Twitter account, shortly before the hearings began, ridiculing the “impeachment hoax.”

The video argues that Democrats “sought impeachment first — and an excuse later.”

“The swamp wants a media circus — not facts or fairness,” the video stated.

“New hoax. Same swamp,” the White House tweeted.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.