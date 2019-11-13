Facebook’s latest iOS update out Wednesday addresses a bug that has been inadvertently activating the cameras of some users of the social network’s popular Apple iPhone app.

A version of Facebook’s iOS app released Friday contains a software flaw that abruptly opens the app’s camera feature, according to the social networking company.

Facebook acknowledged the glitch after social media users began sharing videos over the weekend showing their smartphone cameras suddenly becoming operational while using the app’s other features.

“Triggering this bug activated the camera preview, and once triggered, the preview remained active until you tapped elsewhere in the app,” explained Guy Rosen, Facebook’s vice president of integrity.

“We have seen no evidence of photos or videos being uploaded due to this bug,” a Facebook spokesperson told The Washington Times.

Facebook subsequently submitted an updated version of its iOS app that became available to users through Apple’s App Store as of Wednesday morning.

Facebook boasted 1.63 billion daily active users as of September, according to the company.

