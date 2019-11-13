BAGHDAD (AP) - Iraqi protesters are saying they will continue to demonstrate in defiance of an intensifying crackdown by security forces.

Protesters said Wednesday that cases of kidnapping and arbitrary arrest have intimidated some and are diminishing turnout in Baghdad’s Tahrir square.

They’re calling for millions to return to the streets Friday, despite the fear tactics used by Iraqi authorities.

Security forces have pushed protesters from three flashpoint bridges in recent days. Over 329 have died since the protests began Oct. 1.

Duraid Salman, 37, a baker says: “The only thing that worries me are the detentions, which hurt morale,” while preparing bread for protesters in Tahrir square.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he “deplored” the deadly crackdown by Iraqi authorities, speaking by phone with Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi on Tuesday.

