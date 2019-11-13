Rep. Jim Jordan praised President Trump’s commitment to Ukraine, saying he did more than his predecessor President Obama by sending both funds and weapons to aid in the fight against Russia.

“Obama gave them blankets. Trump gave them missiles,” he said.

Shoring up what the president has done for Ukraine — in contrast to focusing on why the nearly $400 million was delayed — was part of the GOP strategy in the closed-doors depositions.

The president is accused of using that aid as leverage to pressure Ukrainian officials to open an investigation into Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden’s connection to a Ukrainian energy company. It is at the center of Democrats’ quid pro quo argument.

Regarding the funds, Mr. Jordan defended the president’s decision to hold off on delivering the money, arguing it made sense to be cautious because of Ukraine’s reputation for embedded corruption.

“Our president said time out, time out. Let’s check out this new guy,” he said of Mr. Zelensky. “Let’s see if he’s legitimate.”

Mr. Jordan, one of the president’s top defenders, was recently moved to the intelligence committee last week just for the impeachment inquiry.

So far the GOP has been taking advantage of their new addition, with multiple members yielding portions of their allotted five minutes to the Ohio Republican throughout the hearing.

