Juanita Broaddrick has urged ABC anchor Amy Robach to release her story on billionaire sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein, including her reporting his association with former President Bill Clinton, saying that “his victims deserve to know.”

Ms. Broaddrick, who alleged she was raped in 1978 by Mr. Clinton, which he denies, noted that Ms. Robach made reference to the Democrat in a recently leaked video, saying, “It’s unbelievable what we had — Clinton, we had everything.”

“Epstein is dead, but Bill Clinton isn’t, and his victims deserve to know … what is everything??” asked Ms. Broaddrick in an “open message” to Ms. Robach on Twitter.

Project Veritas posted hot-mic footage Nov. 5 showing Ms. Robach speaking to a producer off the air about how ABC sat for three years on her interview with Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre, saying, “I tried for three years to get it on to no avail.”

Ms. Robach made her comments Aug. 19, according to former ABC producer Ashley Bianco, who said she was fired from CBS days after starting a job there after ABC executives accused her of leaking the video clip, which she denied.

ABC said last week in a statement that the story failed to meet “our standards to air,” while Ms. Robach said “we could not obtain sufficient corroborating evidence to meet ABC’s editorial standards.”

Epstein, who was found dead Aug. 10 in his jail cell, had been arrested and charged the previous month on sex-trafficking charges in New York. In 2005, he served 13 months in jail after pleading guilty to procuring for prostitution an underage girl in Palm Beach, Florida.

Mr. Clinton took 26 flights as part of six trips on Epstein’s private plane from 2003-03, although there is no evidence he visited Epstein’s private island, according to FactCheck.org.

From 1989 to 2003, Epstein donated more than $139,000 to Democratic candidates and causes, and $18,000 to Republicans, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.

Recipients included the Democratic National Committee during Mr. Clinton’s 1996 reelection bid and a PAC supporting Hillary Clinton’s 2000 Senate campaign. An Epstein charity also contributed $25,000 to the Clinton Foundation in 2006.

