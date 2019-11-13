OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Police say two teens accused of shooting at Omaha officers during a chase have been arrested.

Police say the incident began around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday when officers were called to an area around Miller Park for reports of an assault. Officers reported spotting a suspect driving past them and began following the vehicle when they say a 17-year-old passenger fired a gun at them.

Police gave chase, eventually arresting the 17-year-old and an 18-year-old man. No one was hit by the gunfire.

Police say the teen was arrested on suspicion of several gun charges and tampering. The 18-year-old was arrested on suspicion of flight to avoid arrest and two counts of being an accessory. Police say he also has multiple warrants for other incidents.

