BURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) - A 25-year-old North Carolina man has been charged with stabbing his grandmother to death.

The Burlington Police Department said in a news release that authorities came Monday to the Burlington home of 71-year-old Cynthia Ziller and found her body. They say they determined she had been slain by stabbing.

Early Wednesday, police say they arrested her grandson, 25-year-old Nathan Jeremiah Ziller, who lives in nearby Graham.

Police say that he has been charged with first-degree murder. The motive for the killing wasn’t immediately clear.

Ziller was being held without bond. Lt. Nick Wright said police didn’t know if he had an attorney.

