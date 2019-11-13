RENO, Nev. (AP) - A Nevada state trooper who pulled over a car for making an unsafe turn at an intersection near downtown Reno ended up finding 76 pounds (34 kilograms) of marijuana inside the vehicle.

The patrol says troopers stopped the car Tuesday after it failed to yield to a pedestrian and made an unsafe left turn at Keystone Avenue and Fourth Street just west of downtown.

KOLO-TV reports they arrested the driver, 30-year-old Isaac Arellano, and a passenger, 30-year-old Maria Salazar-Zuno, on multiple charges including marijuana trafficking.

Both were being held Wednesday in the Washoe County Jail where their bail was set at $10,000.

It’s not clear if they have lawyers or will be appointed public defenders at a pending court appearance.

___

Information from: KOLO-TV, http://www.kolotv.com

