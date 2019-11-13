Republicans criticized Ukraine Ambassador William Taylor Wednesday for not having direct information, pushing the State Department diplomat to admit it during the impeachment hearing that it was possible that second-hand information could be faulty.

Rep. Michael Turner pressed the diplomat to admit it was possible the second-hand information could be faulty.

“Ambassador you testified about a number of things that you heard. Isn’t it possible that the things that you heard were not true?” the Ohio Republican asked. “That in fact you’re mistaken about some of the things you testified about today on a factual basis?”

The ambassador defended his testimony, saying he could only relay the information that he was given.

“But they could be wrong. Or they could be mistaken. Or they could have heard it incorrectly. Right Ambassador Taylor?”

“People make mistakes,” Mr. Taylor said.

Rep. Jim Jordan, another Ohio Republican, went even further — zeroing in on the fact that despite what Mr. Taylor heard from those directly involved, the military aid was released without the Ukrainians opening any investigations.

“What you heard did not happen,” Mr. Jordan said.

Exploiting the fact that neither Mr. Taylor nor George Kent, the deputy assistant secretary, had any first-hand information from President Trump is one of the core elements of the GOP defense.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.