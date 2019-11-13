PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - A Rhode Island Department of Human Services employee has been charged with sending “indecent sexual material” to a minor.

Denis Lopes was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of indecent solicitation of a child and electronically disseminating indecent material to a person believed to be 14 years old.

State police say the 64-year-old Providence man was arrested after the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force identified him as he arrived to meet the minor in Warwick.

Lopes is a senior resource specialist in the Individual Family Support Services section of the agency and was placed on administrative leave.

Online records do not list an attorney for Lopes who could comment on his behalf.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 3.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.