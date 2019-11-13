The Senate on Wednesday confirmed Chad F. Wolf to serve as undersecretary at Homeland Security, in a vote that was seen as a proxy for his ascension to become the acting chief of the whole department.

Mr. Wolf has been tapped by President Trump to take over from Kevin McAleenan, who is stepping down as acting secretary after a little more than six months on the job.

He cleared on a 54-41 vote to the job of undersecretary for policy and planning.

Democrats complained about the lack of confirmed people serving at Homeland Security, but also complained about those Mr. Trump has nominated, including Mr. Wolf, whom they accused of spearheading policy options that led to separation of families during the zero tolerance border policy last year.

“If Mr. Wolf is confirmed, we may never vote on who will be the actual Secretary of DHS, a major Cabinet-level department,” Sen. Charles E. Schumer said this week as he led Democrats’ opposition to the pick.

