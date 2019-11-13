Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota pressed senior White House aide Stephen Miller to resign following publication of his leaked emails Tuesday.

The first-term congresswomen — half of the group of progressive Democrats who call themselves “The Squad” — separately pushed for Mr. Miller’s resignation after his leaked emails showed him pushing what the lawmakers characterized as white nationalist rhetoric.

Reacting on Twitter, Ms. Ocasio-Cortex said the leaked emails exposed Mr. Miller to be a “bonafide [sic] white nationalist” who “must resign” immediately.

“Each day we allow a white nationalist to be in charge of US immigration policy is a day where thousands of children & families lives are in danger,” Ms. Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. The website for her re-election campaign as since begun circulating a petition demanding for his resignation.

Ms. Omar, a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, similarly called on Twitter for Mr. Miller’s resignation and added that his emails prove she was right when previously called him a “white nationalist” months earlier.

“As I said earlier this year: Stephen Miller is a white nationalist,” Ms. Omar tweeted. “And now we have the emails to prove it.”

“This type of racism and hatred has no place in our government,” Ms. Omar added.

Mr. Miller did not immediately return a message requesting comment.

