Rep. Tim Ryan on Wednesday endorsed former Vice President Joseph R. Biden for president, saying Mr. Biden’s wisdom and experience is what the country needs in the current moment.

“Yeah, you want change, and you want a new generation, but you also need wisdom, and I think that’s what Joe Biden brings,” Mr. Ryan, Ohio Democrat, said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

He said average Americans want to hear a nominee talk about how to rebuild the middle class.

“This election is about stability and healing, and who’s going to be the candidate that can do that. And that, to me, is going to be Vice President Biden,” he said.

Mr. Ryan had been a candidate for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination as well, but he didn’t gain much traction in the race and dropped out last month.

He had tried to emphasize blue-collar issues and warned against moving too far to the left, notably on health care.

