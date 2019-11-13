TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Police say a teenager and a young man were killed in a shooting in Topeka.

Spokeswoman Gretchen Koenen said 15-year-old Owen Hughes and 21-year-old Reginald McKinney Jr., both of Topeka, were shot to death Tuesday in southeast Topeka.

Officers found one victim inside a home and another outside the home.

No arrests or suspect descriptions were released early Wednesday.

Police are looking for three or four men who were seen running from the scene.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.