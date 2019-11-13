President Trump said in a meeting with Turkey’s president Wednesday that the cease-fire in Syria is “working out really well,” and he sympathized with Ankara’s complaint about Kurdish fighters killing Turkish citizens.

“The cease-fire is holding very well,” Mr. Trump said in the Oval Office with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. “We’ve been speaking to the Kurds and they seem very satisfied. I want to thank the president for the job they’ve done.”

Mr. Erdogan, whose military forces attacked the U.S.-ally Kurds in northern Syria last month, said little during the meeting in front of journalists.

Mr. Trump sympathized with Turkey’s complaint that some Kurdish forces, which Ankara considers terrorists, have been responsible for attacks on ethnic Turks.

“I understand the problems that they’ve had — including many people from Turkey being killed, in the area that we’re talking about,” Mr. Trump said. “And he has to do something about that also. It’s not a one-way street.”

Their meeting took place as the first impeachment hearing unfolded nearby at the Capitol. Turkey is a NATO ally, but the relationship with Washington has been increasingly tense for several years since an aborted coup in Turkey that Mr. Erdogan blamed on a Muslim cleric living in the U.S.

Mr. Trump said he and Mr. Erdogan “have been very good friends.”

“We’ve been friends for a long time — almost from day one,” he said. “And we understand each others’ countries, we understand where we’re coming from.”

Among the issues under discussion between the two leaders are a possible new trade deal, the sale of F-35 warplanes to Ankara and the need for Turkey to discontinue its use of Russian-made S400 anti-missile defense systems. Aides said Mr. Trump also would raise concerns about religious freedom in Turkey.

Mr. Trump expressed satisfaction about the withdrawal of some U.S. troops from northern Syria, a move that critics say gave the green light for Turkey to attack the Kurds.

“It’s time for us not to be worried about other people’s borders,” Mr. Trump said. “I want to worry about our borders.”We’re keeping the oil. We have the oil. The oil is secure. We left troops behind only for the oil.”

He also spoke of the need for expanded trade with Turkey. Mr. Trump said he’ll be making a decision “very soon” on auto tariffs.

“Frankly, we’re going to be expanding our trade relationship very significantly,” Mr. Trump said. “We think we can be doing $100 billion with Turkey and right now we’re doing about $20 billion.”

He added, “We’ll be talking about the S-400s, we’ll be talking about that and we’ll be talking about the F-35 fighter jet.”

Mr. Trump praised Turkey for “watching” captured Islamic State fighters in the region.

“Turkey recently has captured over 100 ISIS fighters,” Mr. Trump said, adding that the new Islamic State leader is “running for his life.”

Mr. Trump and first lady Melania Trump greeted Mr. Erdogan and his wife, Emine, at the South Portico of the White House shortly after noon.

Many lawmakers in Congress are criticizing Mr. Trump for meeting with Mr. Erdogan, pointing to the military action and the deaths of civilians in the fighting.

