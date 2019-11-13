President Trump said Wednesday that the first impeachment hearing was “a joke” and that he couldn’t be bothered with it while engaging in serious matters of state.

“I hear it’s a joke,” Mr. Trump said in a White House press conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. “I haven’t watched for one minute, because I’ve been with the president [of Turkey], which is much more important as far as I’m concerned.”

The president said aides relayed to him that the testimony focused on “all thirdhand information.”

“I’d much rather focus on peace in the Middle East,” Mr. Trump said dismissively.

