The Trump “war room” kicked off the defense of President Trump ahead of the first public impeachment hearing Wednesday, releasing a video targeting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The video threads together clips of the California Democrat toeing the line on impeachment, warning that it would be divisive for the country, before showing the stark party-line vote that formalized the impeachment inquiry.

For months, Mrs. Pelosi held her party back on impeachment, preferring to take a methodical investigative approach.

However, the strategy shifted after allegations surfaced that President Trump tried to pressure Ukrainian President Zelensky to open investigations into former Vice President Joseph R. Biden and his son Hunter Biden, who served on the board of a natural gas company in Ukraine.

She announced an official impeachment inquiry in late September which was given formal rules and ushered into a public phase after a full House vote on October 31.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.