By - Associated Press - Thursday, November 14, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Police in Philadelphia are now investigating the death of a 2-year-old boy in the city as a homicide.

WPVI-TV reports that police said Thursday they are opening a homicide investigation into the death of the child following a medical examiner report.

Police were called to a home in Oxford Circle on Tuesday evening for a report of an unresponsive child.

TOP STORIES
Evangelist Franklin Graham calls impeachment hearing 'a day of shame for America'
Franklin Graham calls on nation to pray for Trump as impeachment effort gains speed
DHS confirms no new border wall yet

The toddler was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

A medical examiner’s autopsy report revealed blunt force trauma injuries to the child’s body. Homicide is now the cause of death.

No arrests have been made.

Philadelphia has seen a string of child deaths recently, mostly as a result of shootings. At least five children have been killed by gunfire in the city in the last month.

___

Information from: WPVI-TV, http://www.6abc.com

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide