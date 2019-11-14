DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - Three men have been indicted on federal charges connected to the death of an Ohio police detective.

Fifty-five-year-old Dayton detective Jorge Del Rio was shot Nov. 4 while working with a federal drug taskforce serving a search warrant. He died days later.

Federal prosecutors say 39-year-old Nathan Goddard Jr. was indicted on nine counts, including deliberately killing Del Rio. They say 40-year-old Lionel Combs III and 39-year-old Cahke Cortner are charged with brandishing and discharging a firearm resulting in death by murder in a drug trafficking crime.

All three also face drug-related charges. They previously were ordered held without bond.

Goddard’s lawyers declined to comment Thursday, as did Cortner’s attorney, who previously said Cortner had a gun legally and didn’t fire it.

A message was sent to Combs’ lawyer.

