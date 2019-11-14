By - Associated Press - Thursday, November 14, 2019

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - Three men have been indicted on federal charges connected to the death of an Ohio police detective.

Fifty-five-year-old Dayton detective Jorge Del Rio was shot Nov. 4 while working with a federal drug taskforce serving a search warrant. He died days later.

Federal prosecutors say 39-year-old Nathan Goddard Jr. was indicted on nine counts, including deliberately killing Del Rio. They say 40-year-old Lionel Combs III and 39-year-old Cahke Cortner are charged with brandishing and discharging a firearm resulting in death by murder in a drug trafficking crime.

TOP STORIES
Reckoning coming for Adam Schiff for impeachment inquiry
Bill Clinton offers Trump advice on impeachment
Skeptics chuckle as climate activist Greta Thunberg sets sail for Europe on 'plastic yacht'

All three also face drug-related charges. They previously were ordered held without bond.

Goddard’s lawyers declined to comment Thursday, as did Cortner’s attorney, who previously said Cortner had a gun legally and didn’t fire it.

A message was sent to Combs’ lawyer.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide