By - Associated Press - Updated: 6:55 p.m. on Thursday, November 14, 2019

WASHINGTON — The House Ethics Committee says it is investigating veteran Florida Rep. Alcee Hastings’ relationship with his longtime girlfriend, who works on his staff.

The Ethics Committee said in a statement Thursday that it’s “aware of public allegations” that 14-term Democrat has a personal relationship with a member of his staff.

The committee says it is investigating whether Hastings, 83, violated a 2018 House rule that prohibits sexual relationships between lawmakers and staff.

Freshman Democratic Rep. Katie Hill of California resigned last month after Ethics began investigating whether she had an inappropriate relationship with an aide in her congressional office. Hill denied the allegation and blamed a “smear” campaign by her estranged husband.

Lawmakers adopted the rule change after criticism for being slow to update rules on sexual harassment.

