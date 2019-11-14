PITTSBURGH (AP) - Authorities say a shooting in a Pittsburgh neighborhood has left two people dead.
The victims - a man and a woman - were found in a car around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday by police responding to reports of shots fired.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene in the Homewood neighborhood, while the woman later died at a hospital. Their names and further details about their injuries have not been disclosed.
Authorities say the shooting remains under investigation.
No arrests have been made.
