Thursday, November 14, 2019

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Authorities say a shooting in a Pittsburgh neighborhood has left two people dead.

The victims - a man and a woman - were found in a car around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday by police responding to reports of shots fired.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene in the Homewood neighborhood, while the woman later died at a hospital. Their names and further details about their injuries have not been disclosed.

Authorities say the shooting remains under investigation.

No arrests have been made.

