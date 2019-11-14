ZEARING, Iowa (AP) - Local and state authorities are investigating the death of woman during a domestic dispute in central Iowa.

The Story County Sheriff’s Office says a Zearing resident called 911 around 5 p.m. Wednesday to report that a neighbor told her he’d killed his wife.

Deputies found her body outside, and it was taken away for an autopsy. The man was taken to Ames for medical treatment.

The couple’s names haven’t been released.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.