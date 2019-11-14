Bill Clinton, America’s most-recent impeached president, on Thursday offered apparently sincere words of advice for President Trump.

In an interview with CNN, Mr. Clinton said Mr. Trump should just ignore the goings-on on Capitol Hill, something he himself largely did in 1998.

“My message would be, look, you got hired to do a job,” Mr. Clinton said. “You don’t get the days back you blow off. Every day is an opportunity to make something good happen.”

Mr. Clinton, whose wife Hillary lost the 2016 presidential election to the political neophyte tycoon, said the current president should leave the impeachment fight in others’ hands.

“I would say, ‘I’ve got lawyers and staff people handling this impeachment inquiry, and they should just have at it,’” Mr. Clinton said. “Meanwhile, I’m going to work for the American people. That’s what I would do.”

That last phrase almost exactly mirrors Mr. Clinton’s closing line during a notorious press conference where he lied about having “sexual relations with that woman, Miss Lewinsky.”

After saying emphatically that the allegations against him were false, he walked off to the words “and I need to go back to work for the American people.”

Mr. Clinton was on CNN for a phone interview to discuss Thursday’s California school shooting and gave his answer in response to the CNN anchor changing the subject.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.