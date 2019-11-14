By - Associated Press - Thursday, November 14, 2019

LOVELAND, Colo. (AP) - Colorado authorities have identified a couple killed at their home in Loveland Monday.

Loveland Reporter-Herald reported Wednesday that the Larimer County Coroner’s Office identified them as 60-year-old Samuel Harding and 59-year-old Tammy Pierce.

The manner and cause of death has not yet been released.

Authorities say Loveland police responded to a suspected homicide where they found Harding dead in the garage.

Authorities say members of its SWAT team entered the building and encountered Pierce who shot at officers hitting one of them on a helmet. The officer was not seriously injured.

Loveland police says Pierce was fatally shot at the scene.

An investigation is underway.

Authorities say Pierce filed a temporary restraining order against Harding in August 2007 but then vacated two weeks later.

Information from: Loveland Daily Reporter-Herald, http://www.reporterherald.com/

