By - Associated Press - Thursday, November 14, 2019

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) - A Connecticut woman who says she was sexually assaulted by her Uber driver last year has filed a lawsuit against the ride-sharing app.

The Middletown Press reports the lawsuit filed by the 22-year-old woman in Milford Superior Court appears to be the first of its kind in the state.

In the suit, the woman says Uber falsely advertised the company as providing a safe ride and did not properly disclose potential dangers to riders despite the number of claims of drivers sexually assaulting passengers around the country.

The woman had told police the incident happened when she ordered an Uber in Bridgeport in November 2018.

The newspaper reports Uber did not return emails for comment.

The lawsuit also details how Uber failed to provide devices such as a panic button in the car that could have prevented the assault.

