Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick jumped into the race for the Democratic presidential nomination on Thursday, adding another entrant to an already-crowded and still unsettled field.

“This won’t be easy, and it shouldn’t be, but I’m placing my faith in the people who feel left out and left back, who just want a fair shot at a better future — not built by somebody better than you, not built for you, but built with you,” Mr. Patrick said in an announcement video.

Mr. Patrick, the first black governor of Massachusetts, has been an ally of President Barack Obama and highlighted his own roots in the south side of Chicago in his announcement.

“I’ve had the chance to live my American dream,” the former governor said. “But over the years, I’ve seen the path to that dream gradually closing off, bit by bit.”

Mr. Patrick said he admires and respects the candidates in the Democratic presidential field.

“They bring a richness of ideas and experience and a depth of character that makes me proud to be a Democrat,” he said. “But if the character of the candidates is an issue in every election, this time is about the character of the country.”

Mr. Patrick had said last December that he would not run for president in 2020, citing the “cruelty” of the process that would affect people close to him.

After serving as governor for two terms, Mr. Patrick went to work at the investment firm Bain Capital — a connection that is unlikely to sit well with the far-left.

During the 2012 presidential race, Democrats had relentlessly hammered Sen. Mitt Romney, the 2012 GOP presidential nominee who Mr. Patrick had succeeded in office in Massachusetts, for his past work at the firm.

Despite the kind words for the 2020 candidates, Mr. Patrick’s late entry into the race reflects a dissatisfaction in some quarters of the party with the current crop of candidates.

Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, who entered the race as the clear front-runner earlier this year, has stumbled recently, providing openings for more liberal candidates such as Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Bernard Sanders of Vermont.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, has also risen in recent polling as a more moderate alternative to Mr. Biden.

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, a former Republican, is also weighing a late entry into the race.

