By - Associated Press - Thursday, November 14, 2019

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A doorbell camera video of a woman screaming for help has prompted Los Angeles police to reopen a kidnapping investigation.

Police say they answered a report of a kidnapping on a street in the Leimert Park neighborhood late Tuesday night but couldn’t find evidence of a crime.

However, KTLA-TV reports that about that time, a Ring doorbell home security camera on Third Avenue captured a woman’s voice pleading “Help me, somebody help me” as a car drove by.

Witnesses reported that the passing sedan might be a Toyota Prius with a man and woman in the front. KTLA says one witness reported seeing the woman screaming as her hair was being pulled.

On Thursday, police asked for the public’s help in locating a possible kidnapping victim.

