FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Election officials across Kentucky on Thursday double-checked vote totals of the Election Day count that showed Republican Gov. Matt Bevin trailing Democrat Andy Beshear by more than 5,000 votes.

The bitterly fought governor’s race appears headed toward a crossroads, with Bevin still refusing to concede. He’s acknowledged that the statewide recanvass is highly unlikely to change the outcome.

By midday, Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes said results had been reported from 78 of the state’s 120 counties. So far, the vote totals for Bevin and Beshear had not changed. The only change in vote counts - as certified by local elections boards - affected a write-in candidate, Grimes said. Statewide recanvass results were expected later Thursday.

Grimes, a Democrat, invited incoming Secretary of State Michael Adams, a Republican, to join her in overseeing the recanvass. Adams told reporters that he was “very satisfied” with the process.

“I especially want to reassure supporters of the governor - I’m one of them - this is being done correctly and by the book,” Adams told reporters.

A recanvass is a check of the vote count to ensure the results were added correctly. It’s not a recount, meaning county officials have not been checking individual ballots.

In Anderson County, the recanvass took about 15 minutes and resulted in no changes to vote totals in the county that Bevin won. The small cluster of observers included the local elections board as well as party representatives.

County Clerk Jason Denny, who methodically rechecked the results from each precinct with his staff, proclaimed it an example of “transparency.”

Kentucky’s most populous county fared the same - no changes to vote totals - according to Jefferson County elections officials. Beshear overwhelmed Bevin in the county that includes Louisville, winning by nearly 100,000 votes.

Bevin, an ally of President Donald Trump, insisted on this process even though he was under no illusions that the recanvass would change anything.

“There might be some adjustment, but it usually may be a number moves up and a number moves down,” he told The Associated Press in an interview Wednesday. “But it’s not likely to be a material change.”

Bevin’s options after the recanvass include contesting the election, which could put the outcome in the hands of the GOP-led legislature.

Asked if he’ll concede if the vote totals stay about the same, Bevin replied: “We’ll cross that bridge when we come to it.”

Bevin would have 30 days to contest the outcome once it is certified by the state Board of Elections, which is scheduled to meet Nov. 21.

The last time Kentucky lawmakers decided a governor’s race was the 1899 election, in a dispute marked by the assassination of the Democrat who was declared the winner.

Bevin faces a growing chorus of state Republicans urging him to accept the results of the recanvass unless he can point to evidence of substantial voter fraud. Bevin told the AP on Wednesday that he knows “for a fact” ballots were counted illegally, making references to absentee ballots without offering explicit examples of wrongdoing.

Asked about the swirl of unsubstantiated allegations of irregularities, Denny said: “All I can answer to is Anderson County. And that’s not the case. We take pride in the Election Day process and how we do it.”

Denny, a Republican, said he hopes the governor concedes after the recanvass, unless evidence of wrongdoing surfaces.

“If there is proof, then I understand why he would want to go on,” he said.

But if no proof is shown, Bevin should “apologize and concede,” he said.

Beshear, the state attorney general and the son of a two-term Kentucky governor, has declared victory and begun preparing to become governor next month.

Last week’s election results showed Bevin trailing Beshear by more than 5,000 votes out of more than 1.4 million cast, for a lead of less than 0.4 percentage points.

The Associated Press has not declared a winner, in keeping with its policy not to call races close enough to go to a recount. Although Kentucky’s recount law doesn’t apply to a governor’s election, the AP is applying that same standard here.

Associated Press Writer Dylan Lovan contributed to this report from Louisville, Kentucky.

