Sen. Elizabeth Warren has ratcheted up her us-versus-them message in her swag store, where she is now selling “Billionaire Tears” mugs for $25 each for her presidential bid.

The Massachusetts Democrat touted the campaign merchandise in an email Thursday boasting about how “billionaire and former Goldman Sachs executive Leon Cooperman (who as recently as 2017 settled with the SEC on insider-trading charges) was brought to tears on live television while discussing the prospect that a President Elizabeth Warren might require him to pay his fair share in taxes.”

“Our response? We got a mug for that,” the Warren camp said in the email, playing off her “I got a plan for that” campaign slogan.

Ms. Warren is running on a “wealth tax” and has promised trillions in new spending that has thrilled liberal activists, but that political observers say will likely be dead on arrival in Congress, where even members of her own party have suggested they cannot support her far-left vision.

“Savor a warm, slightly salty beverage of your choice in this union-made mug as you contemplate all the good a wealth tax could do: universal childcare, student debt cancellation, universal free college, and more,” the email said.

The shop also features $10 “Two Cents” buttons, which also allude to her wealth tax, and a $25 “PURR-SIST” cat collar.

