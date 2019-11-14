By - Associated Press - Thursday, November 14, 2019

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - A grand jury has indicted a former Rio Arriba County deputy Wednesday on a child abuse charge and other counts after authorities say he used a stun gun on a high school student.

New Mexico authorities say former deputy Jeremy Barnes is suspected of shocking a 15-year-old student with special needs May 10 at Espanola Valley High School.

The New Mexico Attorney General’s Office filed multiple charges against Barnes Sept. 23. Barnes was fired Sept. 20.

Barnes said in a police report that the boy was verbally uncooperative and would not comply with security to be searched for drugs.

School board and district officials have condemned his actions.

Online court records don’t list a lawyer for Barnes who could comment on the allegations.

