By - Associated Press - Thursday, November 14, 2019

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) - Alaska State Troopers say a man was shot and killed at a commercial property just south of Fairbanks.

Troopers identified the man killed as 24-year-old Peter Horace-Wright of Fairbanks.

Troopers shortly after 5 a.m. Thursday received a report of the shooting off Peger Road near the southwest edge of Fairbanks.

Troopers released few other details such as who fired the weapon.

Troopers say they are investigating the circumstances of the shooting.

