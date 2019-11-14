By - Associated Press - Thursday, November 14, 2019

MARYSVILLE, Wash. (AP) - Washington state medical examiners have confirmed that an Olympic discus thrower found dead in his hotel room in September died from a fentanyl overdose.

KOMO-TV reports that Snohomish County medical examiners ruled that the death of 42-year-old Jarred Rome was an accident after discovering fentanyl.

The Washington state resident competed in the 2004 Athens Games and in the 2012 London Games. Rome earned a silver medal at the 2011 Pan American Games in Mexico.

TOP STORIES
'It's going to backfire': Impeachment boosts Trump in battleground states
Evangelist Franklin Graham calls impeachment hearing 'a day of shame for America'
Skeptics chuckle as climate activist Greta Thunberg sets sail for Europe on 'plastic yacht'

Rome grew up in Marysville, north of Seattle.

Authorities say Rome was in Marysville on Sept. 20 to celebrate his induction into a regional Sports Hall of Fame when he told friends he wasn’t feeling well. He was found dead the next day.

Rome was also a throwers coach at Boston University.

___

Information from: KOMO-TV, http://www.komotv.com/

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide