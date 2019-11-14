By - Associated Press - Thursday, November 14, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A former Lee’s Summit police officer has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison without parole for robbing a bank.

Richard Hagerty, of Independence, was sentenced Wednesday for armed bank robbery and brandishing a firearm during a violent crime.

Prosecutors say Hagerty robbed the Central Bank of Missouri in Lee’s Summit in August 2018. He pointed a gun at two tellers and stole about $7,000 before fleeing the bank on foot. Officers spotted him in a vehicle shortly after the robbery. A police pursuit that wound from Lee’s Summit to Grandview reached 100 mph as Hagerty drove on busy streets, through school zones and into oncoming traffic.

He was arrested without incident after the chase ended.

Hagerty was a police officer in Lee’s Summit from 2007 to 2016.

