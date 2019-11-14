By - Associated Press - Thursday, November 14, 2019

WYOMISSING, Pa. (AP) - A gas company whose bid to build a natural gas pipeline through parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey was rejected in court says it will appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The PennEast Pipeline Company said Thursday it would file its appeal by a February deadline.

In September, a federal appeals court in Philadelphia sided with New Jersey officials who argued the company can’t use eminent domain to acquire state-owned properties that are preserved for farmland or open space.

The judges wrote that the ruling could change how the natural gas industry operates.

In a statement Thursday, PennEast said the ruling disregarded Congress’s intent when it enacted laws governing natural gas. It said delayed pipeline construction in several states has forced small businesses to close and disrupted major development projects.

