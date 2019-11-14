By - Associated Press - Thursday, November 14, 2019

LIHUE, Hawaii (AP) - A county council member in Hawaii has been charged with striking a police officer with his car while fleeing a traffic stop.

The Garden Island reported Thursday that 47-year-old Arthur Brun was indicted Wednesday on felony charges of assault against a law enforcement officer and resisting an order to stop a motor vehicle.

Authorities say the Kauai County Council member led police on a car chase lasting about 10 minutes Oct. 29.

TOP STORIES
Bill Clinton offers Trump advice on impeachment
DHS confirms no new border wall yet
Franklin Graham calls on nation to pray for Trump as impeachment effort gains speed

Police say Brun was pulled over around 2 p.m. and then struck a police lieutenant with his car when he fled the scene.

Authorities say Brun was evaluated at a hospital and then detained until the following day, when he was released on $10,000 bond.

Brun declined to comment when reached by telephone.

___

Information from: The Garden Island, http://thegardenisland.com/

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide