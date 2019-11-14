A Texas family was shocked when their homeowners’ association sent them a letter recently telling them to take down their holiday decorations because they were put out too soon.

Nick and Claudia Simonis put out their decorations — featuring a snowman, reindeer and a Santa inflatable — on Nov. 1.

Then on Nov. 4, they received a letter from their homeowner association, Diamond Association Management & Consulting, instructing them the “holiday decorations need to be removed” and to “remove the snowman until closer to the holiday season.”

“I was like, ‘Wow, that’s a first. I was angry because there’s a reason why we’re doing it,” Mr. Simonis told WOAI in an interview that aired Tuesday. That reason is that Mrs. Simonis is 8 months pregnant.

“I feel kind of heavy, so the earlier we can put out the decorations, the better,” she said. “Because probably in two more weeks, I’m not going to be able to build all this.”

Mr. Simonis said the HOA didn’t clarify with him when “closer to the holiday season” was and, as a result, they don’t intend to take it down.

“It’s the Christmas spirit. We’re not going to be forced by the HOA to take it down,” he said.

The controversy is leading the Simonis’ neighbors to support them by putting up their decorations as well.

“I don’t think this should be an issue,” said neighbor Charles Minton, WOAI reported. His yard is already decorated with penguins and a large Christmas ornament. “These are the holidays. This is what we do. We take care of our neighbors. That’s what a neighborhood is about.”

Diamond Association Management & Consulting did not immediately respond to The Washington Times’ request for comment.

