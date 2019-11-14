Border authorities nabbed 42,000 illegal immigrants in October, a 15-month low that suggests the Trump administration has managed to largely solve the border surge that overwhelmed the country earlier this year.

But drug seizures at the border were up 45% in October, including an 84% spike in fentanyl, the deadly opioid synthetic that’s blamed for taking tens of thousands of lives, said acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Mark Morgan.

He said the drug numbers show the smuggling cartels remain active and powerful, and he suggested the U.S. is considering designating cartels as terrorist organizations.

“Cartels are alive and well,” Mr. Morgan said in a briefing at the White House. “We’re having discussions on what we can do as a United States government approach.”

Those cartels control the illegal flows across the border, including people and drugs.

Over the past year, those cartels enticed hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrant families, mostly from Central America, to make the trip north across Mexico to try to enter the U.S. illegally.

Mr. Morgan said the Trump administration turned that tide by reaching deals with Mexico and Central American countries to do more to stem the flow.

One major move was the Migration Protection Protocol, under which some 50,000 people, mostly Central Americans, who crossed Mexico en route to the U.S. have been returned to Mexico to wait while their immigration cases continue in the U.S.

Mr. Morgan said those changes have helped cut the Central American flow so much that Mexico is once again the largest sender of migrants caught at the border, and most are now single adults.

That is the normal pattern, but it had been upended over the past 18 months as the Central American families surged.

