Voters are detecting media bias in the coverage of House impeachment hearings against President Trump. Most of these voters also don’t expect fair play from the press either.

A Rasmussen Reports survey released Thursday finds that 53% of likely U.S. voters think most reporters are “trying to help impeach President Trump” when they write or talk about the impeachment effort. That includes 76% of Republicans and 48% of independents, the poll found.

These voters are also paying attention: 86% say they are following the hearings, which have drawn so much interest that major broadcast networks pre-empted their daytime programming to cover the event.

Few voters think the press are neutral in their coverage, however. Overall, only 32% of voters believe most reporters are simply interested in reporting the news in an unbiased manner. Only 8% say they actually are seeking to block Mr. Trump’s impeachment.

The survey of 1,000 likely voters was conducted Tuesday and Wednesday.

