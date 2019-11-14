By Jennifer Harper - The Washington Times - Updated: 11:18 a.m. on Thursday, November 14, 2019

Voters are detecting media bias in the coverage of House impeachment hearings against President Trump. Most of these voters also don’t expect fair play from the press either.

A Rasmussen Reports survey released Thursday finds that 53% of likely U.S. voters think most reporters are “trying to help impeach President Trump” when they write or talk about the impeachment effort. That includes 76% of Republicans and 48% of independents, the poll found.

These voters are also paying attention: 86% say they are following the hearings, which have drawn so much interest that major broadcast networks pre-empted their daytime programming to cover the event.

Few voters think the press are neutral in their coverage, however. Overall, only 32% of voters believe most reporters are simply interested in reporting the news in an unbiased manner. Only 8% say they actually are seeking to block Mr. Trump’s impeachment.

The survey of 1,000 likely voters was conducted Tuesday and Wednesday.

