By - Associated Press - Thursday, November 14, 2019

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (AP) - A suburban Detroit man has been charged with assault with intent to murder after a 62-year-old woman was set on fire.

The Wayne County prosecutor’s office says 63-year-old William Helmer of Farmington Hills also is charged with aggravated assault. He was arraigned Thursday.

Police in Redford Township, just west of Detroit, were alerted Saturday that a 62-year-old woman was on the ground and that smoke was coming from her body. She suffered severe burns and was taken to a hospital.

TOP STORIES
Trump 'war room' launches scathing Pelosi video
Evangelist Franklin Graham calls impeachment hearing 'a day of shame for America'
Franklin Graham calls on nation to pray for Trump as impeachment effort gains speed

Prosecutors say Helmer and the woman are acquaintances. Members of a police task force arrested Helmer Tuesday.

A probable cause conference and preliminary examination will be held Dec. 3. It was not immediately clear Thursday if Helmer has an attorney.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide