By - Associated Press - Thursday, November 14, 2019

HIBBING, Minn. (AP) - A Hibbing man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for his role in the killing of a man in the woods of northern Minnesota.

Twenty-one-year-old Anthony Howson was sentenced Thursday. WDIO-TV reports Howson declined to say anything at sentencing. He will receive credit for time spent in jail.

Authorities say 33-year-old Joshua Lavalley of Aurora was shot twice in the face and his body left on a snowmobile trail last January.

Nineteen-year-old Deshon Bonnell was sentenced last month to life in prison for killing Lavalley. The shooting happened after Lavelley allegedly made unwanted sexual advances toward Bonnell’s girlfriend, Bailey French. Howson says Bonnell and French led Lavalley blindfolded into the woods where Bonnell shot him.

French also is charged in the case. Her case is pending.

