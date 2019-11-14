PHOENIX (AP) - Authorities say the dead body of a man has been found floating in the pond of central Phoenix park.

Phoenix police say the body was recovered Thursday and there were no obvious signs of trauma.

They say the body apparently had been in the water at a Steele Indian School Park pond for a significant amount of time.

Detectives and dive teams were processing the scene for clues.

Police say it will be several days before a cause of death can possibly be determined by the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.