By - Associated Press - Thursday, November 14, 2019

MARYSVILLE, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say a Marysville man was fatally shot and a woman has been arrested.

Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Courtney O’Keefe says detectives responded to a report of a man accidentally shooting himself at a residence around midnight Thursday.

She says the 47-year-old man was shot in the chest and died at the scene.

O’Keefe says a woman and two juveniles who were there at the time gave conflicting reports of what happened, leading detectives to believe the death was suspicious.

After further interviews, O’Keefe says a 47-year-old Marysville woman was arrested and booked into Snohomish County jail for investigation of second-degree murder.

