ST. JOHNS, Mich. (AP) - A Michigan State Police trooper has pleaded guilty in an on-duty crash that killed a 26-year-old man.

Twenty-two-year-old Brian Wiles was initially charged with misdemeanor moving violation causing death in connection with the July 19 crash that killed David Engel of DeWitt. He pleaded guilty to reckless driving last week.

The Lansing State Journal reports Michigan State Police determined that Wiles was at fault in the crash in Clinton County’s DeWitt Township.

Wiles was driving his patrol vehicle with its overhead lights and sirens activated as he was headed to a reported retail store theft when he crashed into a semitruck, which then struck the rear of another vehicle, killing Engel.

Wiles remains on administrative leave, pending the outcome of an internal investigation. His sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 4.

___

Information from: Lansing State Journal, http://www.lansingstatejournal.com

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.